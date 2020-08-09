Punjab reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths; 987 new cases take tally to 23,903

Punjab reported 24 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the toll to 586 as 987 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 23,903. Nine deaths were reported in Ludhiana, four in Amritsar, three in Bathinda, two each in Kapurthala and Jalandhar and one each in Barnala, Sangrur, Mohali and Gurdaspur, as per a medical bulletin.

Districts which reported new cases include Ludhiana (316), Patiala (204), Jalandhar (79), Amritsar (76), Moga (59), Bathinda (41), Fatehgarh Sahib (37) and Gurdaspur (29). A total of 15,319 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection, the bulletin said.

There are 7,998 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, it said. Twenty-two patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 131 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 6,72,761 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, it said.