Delhi CM launches new hospital with 200 Covid-19 beds, says 'hope they remain unoccupied'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a new 600-bed hospital at Ambedkar Nagar here of which 200 beds are exclusively for Covid-19 patients. Dedicating the Delhi government's Ambedkar Nagar Hospital to the public on Sunday, Kejriwal congratulated the entire team for completing the hospital ahead of schedule.

"The hospital was first planned in 2013. It is a 600-bed hospital and we inaugurated the first 200 beds which will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients," Kejriwal said at the launch event. "There is no big hospital here or in nearby districts. Starting today, 200 beds at the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital have been made available for coronavirus patients. All these beds have oxygen facilities. Otherwise, this hospital has a capacity of 600 beds," he said.

The chief minister said that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi seems to be under control, with recovery rate improving, positivity ratio reducing and reduced fatalities. "I wish that these 200 beds being inaugurated today are not needed, but we need to stay prepared. The number of beds has increased to strengthen health infrastructure. The number of patients is decreasing. The deaths have also reduced, and COVID-19 is under control," he added. (ANI)

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the coronavirus cases in Delhi are reducing, and the high counts are due to outsiders being tested here. "There are reports that COVID-19 cases are increasing in Delhi, the reason for this is that many people from outside Delhi are getting their tests done here. Hence, counting of positive cases is rising here. Otherwise, the trend of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is decreasing," said the Health Minister.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital now stands at 1,44,127, including 10,668 active cases. The death toll stands at 4,098, he added. (ANI)