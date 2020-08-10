Light to moderate rain in parts of UP today: IMD

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Saharanpur during the next two hours (valid up to 09:45 am), said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during the next three hours (valid up to 10:00 am) over parts of Uttar Pradesh said the Meteorological Centre of Lucknow today.

Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely over isolated places in Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Saharanpur districts and adjoining areas. (ANI)