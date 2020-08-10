Yediyurappa recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from COVID-19 and wason Monday discharged from a private hospital here, the stategovernment said

The 77-year old leader was admitted to the ManipalHospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus

"After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief MinisterB S Yediyurappa has been discharged from the ManipalHospital," an official statement said here.