Yediyurappa recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Yediyurappa recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospitalPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:29 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from COVID-19 and wason Monday discharged from a private hospital here, the stategovernment said
The 77-year old leader was admitted to the ManipalHospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus
"After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief MinisterB S Yediyurappa has been discharged from the ManipalHospital," an official statement said here.
