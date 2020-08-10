J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha meets President, Vice President
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:48 IST
The newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir met the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.
Sinha, a former union minister, had taken the oath of office as Lt Governor on August 7. (ANI)
