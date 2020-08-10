J-K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha calls on vice prez

J-K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha calls on vice prezPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:28 IST
Newly-appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here
Sinha took oath as the new lieutenant governor of the union territory on Friday, replacing G C Murmu, who has been appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India
"Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shri Manoj Sinha
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- GC Murmu
- Jammu & Kashmir
- CAG