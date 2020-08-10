Cong MP Dullo condemns withdrawal of police security cover to Bajwa

Congress Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo on Monday condemned the Punjab government's move of withdrawing MP Partap Singh Bajwa's police security cover and alleged that in this state, it is provided on the basis of "sycophancy". The Punjab government on August 8 had decided to withdraw the state police security given to Bajwa, also a member of the Congress and Rajya Sabha, citing he virtually faced no threat.

"There is no criterion for providing security in Punjab. Security in Punjab is not provided on the basis of degree of threat but on the basis of sycophancy. Policy of pick and choose is being adopted for providing security cover," Dullo, who is a former Punjab Congress chief, said. He said if anything happened to him or Bajwa, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta would be responsible.

"We are the whistleblowers against mafias, including sand mafia, liquor mafia and land mafia, and some of them are enjoying political patronage,” alleged Dullo. The Punjab Congress had sought the expulsion of Bajwa and Dullo for "anti-party and anti-government activities".

Bajwa and Dullo had targeted their party-led government over the spurious liquor tragedy that claimed 121 lives, and petitioned Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investiagtion as well as the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged "illegal" liquor trade. PTI COR CHS VSD ANB ANB.