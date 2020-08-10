Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head constable killed as drunk youth rams car into police patrol vehicle in Delhi

A drunk youth rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle in north Delhi early Monday, killing a head constable and injuring his colleague, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:04 IST
Head constable killed as drunk youth rams car into police patrol vehicle in Delhi

A drunk youth rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle in north Delhi early Monday, killing a head constable and injuring his colleague, officials said. Tushar Gupta, 19, who was returning home after meeting a friend, crashed his Honda City into the 'Prakhar' van near Khalsa College around 1.30 am. The impact was so huge that the police vehicle overturned and skidded for nearly 15 feet on the road, a police official said.

Head Constable Wazir Singh was trapped in the van and had to be rescued by his colleague Amit and passers-by, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said. Singh was admitted to a hospital but succumbed during treatment, Bhardwaj said.

Amit, who was driving the patrol vehicle when Gupta crashed into it from the other side, has been discharged from hospital after receiving stitches on his hand, the DCP said. Gupta, a resident of Model Town, also suffered injuries but has been arrested. His medical examination showed he was drunk at the time of the accident, police said.

Gupta was pursuing B.com in Singapore and had returned to Delhi in March before lockdown. His father is a businessman and owned a shop in Sadar Bazar, they said. A case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the DCP said. Constables Singh and Amit were on night duty when the accident happened.

"I was driving the vehicle. My colleague was seated right beside me. As the traffic light turned green, I took a turn towards the university area and suddenly a car rammed into us from another side," Amit said. "We were severely injured and my colleague got trapped inside the vehicle. Public came to our rescue. They first rescued my colleague and then we were rushed to a hospital where my colleague who had suffered serious injuries died during treatment," he said.

Amit, who lives with his family in Narela, joined Delhi police in 2018 and is deputed in the Police Control Room unit. Singh, who served the force for over 25 years, was previously with the traffic unit but was transferred to the PCR unit in May-end this year, police said. Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and mother who live in a village near Sonipat.

His elder son Vinay is a constable with Haryana police and lives in Gurgaon and the younger son is pursuing B.com from a university in Rohtak. According to Delhi police, the national capital reported 2,164 accidents between January 1 till July 30 this year in which 557 people were killed and 1,908 were injured.

In July end, an on-duty ACP of the traffic police unit died in an accident near Rajokri flyover..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dortmund's Sancho to stay until 2023-club

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday with the German club saying the talented player would stay after a contract extension to 2023.Sancho has been the target of sev...

J&K Lt Governor condemns the killing of local political leader

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday strongly condemned the killing of Abdul Hamid, a political leader from Budgam. As per the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, The Lieutenant Governor expressed angui...

Kozhikode plane crash: Air India Express hires US-based firm to recover baggage

Air India Express said on Monday that it has contracted a US-based company to recover and restore the baggage of the crew and passengers of its plane that crashed in Kozhikode. The airlines flight from Dubai with 190 people overshot the tab...

Kerala plane crash: 23 passengers in critical condition, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

As many as 23 passengers, who were hospitalised after the Air India Airport Express crashed at Kozhikode airport on August 7, are in critical condition, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Among passengers hospitalised after the plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020