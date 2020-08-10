Promote 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' theme on I Day: Maha to officials

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtragovernment on Monday asked officials to wear masks whilecelebrating the Independence Day and to promote the"Atmanirbhar Bharat" theme

In an official resolution, the state government hasasked all its establishments such as gram panchayats, zillaparishads as well as collectors and divisional commissionersto celebrate the Independence Day by strictly adhering tophysical distancing norms, wearing masks and by promoting theCentre's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self reliant) theme

"Along with local representatives, freedom fightersand family members of armed forces personnel who laid downtheir lives for the country, invitees (for August 15 events)should include corona warriors, doctors, as well as citizenswho have recovered from COVID-19," the GR stated.