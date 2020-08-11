Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, pushing the death toll to 189, a state government bulletin said. A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,786, it said.

Jharkhand now has 8,849 active coronavirus cases, while 9,748 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. The mortality rate is one per cent and the recovery rate 51.88 per cent, it added.