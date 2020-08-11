Three held with consignments of banned cough syrup in Bengal

Three persons with consignments of Phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, were apprehended by the BSF personnel in separate raids near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district on Monday, officials said. Two persons were held after 421 Phensedyl bottles were recovered from their possession near the Nawada border outpost in the early hours of Monday, they said.

In a separate raid, another person was nabbed and 250 bottles of banned cough syrup were seized in the Nawada outpost area, the officials said. The total of 671 bottles of banned cough syrup, recovered in two raids, were valued at Rs 1.4 lakh.

During interrogation, the three revealed that they are part of a network of Phensedyl smugglers in Kaliachak area of Malda. A total of 49,500 bottles of Phensedyl have been seized by the Border Security Force in 2020 so far.