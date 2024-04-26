Left Menu

PM Modi to Address Massive Rally in Pune on April 29, Expected Crowd of Two Lakh

The ruling alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Friday held a meeting to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modis Lok Sabha poll rally in Pune on April 29.A massive crowd of two lakh will attend the rally to hear the PMs speech, senior Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said.Patil, who is state higher and technical education minister, attended the meeting along with Deputy CM Pawar, Rahul Kul and Vijay Shivtare.PM Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Pune on April 29 at Race Course.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 18:46 IST
PM Modi to Address Massive Rally in Pune on April 29, Expected Crowd of Two Lakh
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Friday held a meeting to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll rally in Pune on April 29.

A massive crowd of two lakh will attend the rally to hear the PM's speech, senior Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said.

Patil, who is state higher and technical education minister, attended the meeting along with Deputy CM Pawar, Rahul Kul and Vijay Shivtare.

''PM Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Pune on April 29 at Race Course. We are expecting 2 lakh people for the rally. Party functionaries from Pune, Maval, Baramati, Shirur will be present on April 29. We held a meeting today to review preparations.'' ''PM Modi will stay at Raj Bhavan in Pune on April 29. There are no plans about the PM's roadshow. MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit will also attend the rally,'' Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024