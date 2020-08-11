Telangana: Rao takes exception to AP govt's complaints on irrigation projects

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday took exception to "baseless" complaints by the Andhra Pradesh government over the construction of irrigation projects in his state and also to the Centre's “faulty” policies on the issue. The Centre has called for a meeting of the Apex Council, comprising the Union water resources minister and the chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra, after the two states raised objections over sharing of river waters for the irrigation projects.

The Union Water Resources Ministry recently instructed Telangana and AP to not proceed with the projects as detailed project reports had not been submitted to the Centre. To iron out the differences, the Union water resources minister had proposed an Apex Council meeting on August 5. However, Telangana expressed inability to attend the meeting, saying the date is not convenient and requested the Centre to fix the date after August 20.

"Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed anger and took severe exception over the Centre following faulty policies and the AP State government making meaningless, baseless and unnecessary fuss over the projects being constructed in the Telangana State,” an official release said. Rao decided that facts about the projects would be placed in the next Apex Council meeting, it said. "It was opined that a befitting reply should be given to both the AP State government and the Centre,” it said.

Rao expressed regrets over Andhra Pradesh lodging complaints against Telangana, it said. He recalled that he himself had invited AP government leaders and extended a hand of friendship, saying both states should construct projects based on people's needs, it said.

“It is not at all correct to raise objections on the projects whose allocation of water was agreed upon before the formation of Telangana State, permissions given and huge funds were spent,” Rao said..