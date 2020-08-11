Kerala: Idukki landslide death toll rises to 52
The death toll in the Rajamala landslide in Idukki rose to 52 lives on Tuesday, as three more dead bodies were recovered from the site.ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:44 IST
The death toll in the Rajamala landslide in Idukki rose to 52 lives on Tuesday, as three more dead bodies were recovered from the site. The District Collector confirmed ANI the total death toll in the morning today.
Two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training are leading the rescue operations in Idukki's Rajamala, the District Information Office had said on Sunday. On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased. Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.
