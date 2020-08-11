60-year-old coronavirus patient allegedly dies by suicide at Telangana hospital

A 60-year-old coronavirus patient in Telangana's Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a private hospital, police said on Tuesday.DCP Ramesh, East Zone, Hyderabad said that the person tested positive for coronavirus few days back and he committed suicide by hanging.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "A 60-year-old person, native of Karimnagar district, had tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted to Yashoda Hospital for treatment a few days ago. Today, in the wee hours he committed suicide by hanging himself to death in the ward's bathroom."

Police added that the body of the man has been shifted and a case registered under section 174 CrPC at the Chaderghat police station. (ANI)