Teenager commits suicide in Kota: Police
The body was handed over to the boy's family and proceedings under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been initiated, the officer said.PTI | Kota | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:26 IST
A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death in his house in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Nayapura area here on on Monday late evening, they said.
The teenager allegedly committed suicide when his family members were not home, circle inspector, Nayapura police station, Bhawani Singh said. When the family members returned they found the boy hanging from a ceiling fan, after which he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The boy was a Class 9 student and the reason behind the alleged suicide is not yet clear as no suicide note has been found, Singh said. The body was handed over to the boy's family and proceedings under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been initiated, the officer said.
