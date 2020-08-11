Raghav Chadha asks officials to issue show cause notice to contractor for delay in DJB project

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday directed officials to issue a show cause notice to a contractor for the delay in the construction of a 12.4 million-litre underground reservoir and booster pumping station in Mayapuri in west Delhi. The project worth Rs 14 crore was launched in 2018 to meet the growing water demand of the area and ensure equitable supply to all. It was scheduled to be completed by June 2019.

Chadha along with Hari Nagar MLA Rajkumari Dhillon and senior officers inspected the project site on Tuesday morning. He expressed disappointment over the non-completion of the project and pulled up the officers.

The DJB VC said the delay affected the water needs of the residents in several areas, including Subhash Nagar, Hari Nagar, Maya Enclave, Khazan Basti, Mayapuri Phase I and II. "A show cause notice should be issued to the contractor concerned as laxity in work is posing a problem for residents of the command area. The contractor has failed to fulfill his contractual obligation of completing the UGR within 18 months. Such unprofessional conduct and laxity will not be tolerated," he said. Chadha directed the officials to invoke contractual liability against the contractor for failing to complete work in the agreed time frame. He said this would come across as an example for all the contractors as "delay in work is not acceptable and the erring officials and contractors will face the music". On commissioning of the Mayapuri UGR and BPS, around 1.5 lakh people will get equitable water distribution with increased pressure, the DJB said. PTI GVS TDS TDS