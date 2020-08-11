Left Menu
Karnataka businessman gets his late wife's life-size statue installed in their "dream house"

Visitors to K Srinivasa Gupta's residence were in for a surprise when they went for his housewarming ceremony on August 8 at Koppal. They found the statue of his wife Madhavi, draped in a pink colour saree, on the sofa.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:43 IST
Unable to come to terms with his wife's death, a businessman from Koppal got her life-size silicon statue installed at his residence. Visitors to K Srinivasa Gupta's residence were in for a surprise when they went for his housewarming ceremony on August 8 at Koppal.

They found the statue of his wife Madhavi, draped in a pink colour saree, on the sofa. Madhavi had died three years ago in a car accident on the way to Tirupati.

Gupta found it difficult to get over her death and in the days leading to the housewarming ceremony decided to fill the void by getting her life-size statue installed. The task of getting the silicon statue ready was assigned to Sridhar Murthy, a sculptor in Bengaluru, Gupta told reporters.

"It was her dream house. She only got the building plan done and was part of the foundation laying ceremony," he added.

