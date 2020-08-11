Police complaint filed against asst professor for 'derogatory' remarks against Lord Ram

A police complaint has been filed against an assistant professor of Assam University for allegedly posting "derogatory" remarks about Lord Ram on a social networking site which has "hurt the religious sentiments of many", police said on Tuesday. The complaint was filed by one Rohit Chanda, who claimed to be a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on August 8 against Anindya Sen, an assistant professor of the Silchar-based cenral university's English department.

Sen had posted the alleged derogatory post on Facebook on the day of the bhoomi pujan or foundation ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The complainant further alleged that Sen had earlier posted matters defaming Hindu religion and had even abused the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country.

A police official said that the matter was under investigation under various sections of the IPC, related to obscene acts or words in public, deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings and printing or engraving matters known to be defamatory. The police is yet to register the FIR, the official added.