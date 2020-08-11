Mumbai: COVID-19 cases go past 1.25 lakh; 48 die; 1,154 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by 917 to 1,25,239 on Tuesday while the death toll went up by 48 to 6,890, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A total of 1,154 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 99,147, it said.

Mumbai's case recovery rate stands at 79 per cent at present while the average growth rate of cases has fallen to 0.79 per cent, the BMC said. The case doubling rate has improved to 88 days.

The metropolis now has only 18,905 active cases, the BMC added. A total of 6.13 lakh tests have been conducted so far in the city, it said.