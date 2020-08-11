Telangana Govt taking steps for development of aqua produce: Minister

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao on Tuesday said that fishermen are provided 100 per cent subsidy under integrated fisheries development scheme and that the state government was taking care that the water bodies have full of water in all season. Participating in an event related to Integrated Fisheries Development Scheme at Pragati Dharmaram village, Ramayampet Mandal, he said, "The fishermen are provided 100 per cent subsidy under integrated fisheries development scheme. The government is taking care that the water bodies will have full of water in all seasons, for development of aqua produce."

"Close to 5 crore fishes will be released in 1,596 tanks in Medak district. In total, arrangements are being made to release almost 80 crores of fish," he said. Pointing to the work done by the government on fisheries, he added, "The Telangana government is working for the welfare of fishermen. The government is providing two-wheelers and vans for their financial upliftment. In case any fisherman dies accidentally, the government will pay them ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs. The government is taking steps to see that fishermen are able to market their yield on their own, without middlemen's intervention."

The minister also released 1.76 crore fish into the village pond, as part of the programme. (ANI)