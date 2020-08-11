Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Govt taking steps for development of aqua produce: Minister

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao on Tuesday said that fishermen are provided 100 per cent subsidy under integrated fisheries development scheme and that the state government was taking care that the water bodies have full of water in all season.

ANI | Medak (Telangana) | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:54 IST
Telangana Govt taking steps for development of aqua produce: Minister
The minister released 1.76 crore fish into the village pond, as part of the programme. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao on Tuesday said that fishermen are provided 100 per cent subsidy under integrated fisheries development scheme and that the state government was taking care that the water bodies have full of water in all season. Participating in an event related to Integrated Fisheries Development Scheme at Pragati Dharmaram village, Ramayampet Mandal, he said, "The fishermen are provided 100 per cent subsidy under integrated fisheries development scheme. The government is taking care that the water bodies will have full of water in all seasons, for development of aqua produce."

"Close to 5 crore fishes will be released in 1,596 tanks in Medak district. In total, arrangements are being made to release almost 80 crores of fish," he said. Pointing to the work done by the government on fisheries, he added, "The Telangana government is working for the welfare of fishermen. The government is providing two-wheelers and vans for their financial upliftment. In case any fisherman dies accidentally, the government will pay them ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs. The government is taking steps to see that fishermen are able to market their yield on their own, without middlemen's intervention."

The minister also released 1.76 crore fish into the village pond, as part of the programme. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers trade barbs on coronavirus aid, no talks on deal

The U.S. Senates top Republican and Democrat criticized each others approach to coronavirus aid on Tuesday, with no word on when talks on a new package might resume and no movement on benefits for tens of millions who lost jobs in the crisi...

Fire breaks out at hospital's medical shop; no casualty

A fire broke out in the medical shop situated on the third floor of a hospital treating COVID-19 patients here on Tuesday night, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said. The incident took place around 1130 pm, said the official ...

Report: MLB suspends Cintron 20 games, Laureano six

Major League Baseball suspended Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron for 20 games Tuesday for his role in Sundays brawl between the Astros and Oakland As, USA Todays Bob Nightengale reported. The report said Cintron will not appeal the suspen...

Mali protests resume as thousands call for president to resign

Thousands of people took to the streets of Malis rainy capital Bamako on Tuesday renewing calls for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to step down despite international mediation efforts to resolve a political crisis. Protests led by an oppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020