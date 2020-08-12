Five killed as bus catches fire in Karnataka
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:42 IST
At least five people, including three children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Benglauru bound bus they were travelling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning. "Five people have died after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 at about 3.30 am. The bus was on the way from Bijapur to Bengaluru," a police officer said.
The deceased have not been identified, he said adding a few others have been hospitalised. He suspected that the vehicle was parked by the road side when it caught fire.
