CAF jawan injured in accidental firing in C'garh

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was injured in an accidental discharge of fire from his service weapon at a camp in Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day at the camp of 'C' company of the CAF's 22nd battalion in Aamdai Ghati under Chhotedongar police station area, 350 km away from capital Raipur, a senior police official said.

Constable Mahendra Dewan sustained injuries on his left shoulder when his service weapon, an Insas rifle, accidentally went off, he said. The injured jawan was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to Raipur for further treatment, the official said.

The matter is being probed to ascertain the cause of the firing, he added..