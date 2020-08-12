Left Menu
COVID-19: 60,963 fresh cases take India's tally to 23,29,638

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:03 IST
COVID-19: 60,963 fresh cases take India's tally to 23,29,638
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday with a single day increase of 60,963 cases, while the recoveries surged to 16,39,599 pushing the recovery rate to 70.38 per cent, according to data by the Union Health Ministry. The total coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 23,29,638, while the death toll climbed to 46,091 with 834 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.98 per cent. There are 6,43,948 active cases of coronavirus in the country at present which comprise 27.64 per cent of the total caseload.

India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11 with 7,33,449 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Of the 834 new deaths reported, 256 are from Maharashtra, 118 from Tamil Nadu, 87 from Andhra Pradesh, 86 from Karnataka, 56 from Uttar Pradesh, 49 from West Bengal, 32 from Punjab, 23 from Gujarat, 18 from Madhya Pradesh, 16 from Bihar, 12 from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 each from Haryana and Rajasthan, the data showed. Ten fatalities have been reported from Odisha, nine from Telangana, eight from Delhi, six from Goa, five each from Chhattisgarh and Kerala, four each from Assam and Jharkhand, two each from Puducherry and Uttarakhand while Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 46,091 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 18,306, followed by 5,159 in Tamil Nadu, 4,139 in Delhi, 3,398 in Karnataka, 2,695 in Gujarat, 2,203 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,176 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,149 in West Bengal and 1,033 in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Union health ministry data. So far, 811 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 654 in Telangana, 636 in Punjab, 500 in Haryana, 490 in Jammu and Kashmir, 413 in Bihar, 296 in Odisha, 192 in Jharkhand, 155 in Assam, 136 in Uttarakhand and 120 in Kerala, it added.

Chhattisgarh has registered 104 deaths, Puducherry 91, Goa 86, Tripura 43, Chandigarh 26, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21, Himachal Pradesh 18, Manipur 12, Ladakh nine, Nagaland eight, Meghalaya six, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation..

