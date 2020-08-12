Minister urges social media users to not spread fake news

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister and working president of the ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) K T Rama Rao on Wednesday urged social media users to be responsible and not spread any fake news. He was responding to media reports that violence broke out in Bengaluru over a social media post allegedly inciting violence.

"Goes to show you how dangerous spreading fake news in social media can be. Request all SM users to be responsible; dont indulge in propaganda & stop spreading fake news. Social media cannot turn into an instrument for anti-social behaviour," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son Rama Rao tweeted.