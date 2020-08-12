Left Menu
Tripura: 10-month-old given sanitiser-mixed water to drink at health centre

A ten-month-old baby in Tripura's Unakoti district was allegedly given water mixed with sanitiser to drink at a health centre where he was taken for administering a polio vaccine, police said on Wednesday. After drinking the water the baby got unwell and was taken to a hospital. Datta said that as per the preliminary investigation it was found to be a mistake.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:58 IST
A ten-month-old baby in Tripura's Unakoti district was allegedly given water mixed with sanitiser to drink at a health centre where he was taken for administering a polio vaccine, police said on Wednesday. A police complaint was registered against the ASHA (accredited social health activist) worker for giving the baby sanitiser-mixed water, officer-in-charge of Kumarghat police station Pradyot Datta said.

After the baby was administered a polio vaccine at the health centre in Sonamura village on Tuesday, his mother asked the ASHA worker to give drinking water, police said. After drinking the water the baby got unwell and was taken to a hospital.

Datta said that as per the preliminary investigation it was found to be a mistake. Health officials said the baby was undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.

