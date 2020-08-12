CBI officer among 37 test COVID positive in Meghalaya

Thirty-seven people, including a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in Meghalaya, taking the state's coronavirus count to 1,179, a health department official said. Nineteen BSF staffers and two armed forces personnel were also among the 37 fresh cases.

Seven people have also recovered from the disease on Wednesday. The state now has 656 active cases while 517 have recovered from the disease and six died, Health Services Director Aman War said.

There are 445 active cases in East Khasi Hills district where state capital Shillong is located, followed by 93 in Ri-Bhoi, 82 in West Garo Hills and 16 in West Jaintia Hills district. The remaining 20 cases have been registered in six other districts. The 445 actives cases in East Khasi Hills district included 97 BSF troopers, 71 Armed Forces personnel and a CBI officer whose infection was confirmed on Wednesday, War said.

A total of 42,084 samples have been tested so far..