Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally stands at 656

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya now stands at 656, including 276 cases from the Border Security Forces and Armed Forces, the state's health ministry informed on Wednesday. So far, 517 recoveries have been reported from the state.

India reported a spike of 60,963 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national count over the 23 lakh-mark, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The country also registered record highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 in the last 24 hours, with the COVID-19 recovery rate at 70.38 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,29,639 of which there are 6,43,948 active cases and 16,39,600 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)