Civilian injured in ceasefire violation in J-K succumbs to injuries

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) A civilian, who was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir last week, died at a hospital here on Thursday, police said. He said Mir was one of the six people injured in the Pakistani firing in Tangdhar sector on August 7.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 10:57 IST
Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) A civilian, who was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir last week, died at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.  Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, who was undergoing treatment at the SKIMS hospital here for the past six days,  breathed his last early this morning, a police official said.  He said Mir was one of the six people injured in the Pakistani firing in Tangdhar sector on August 7.

