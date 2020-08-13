Civilian injured in ceasefire violation in J-K succumbs to injuries

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) A civilian, who was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir last week, died at a hospital here on Thursday, police said. Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, who was undergoing treatment at the SKIMS hospital here for the past six days, breathed his last early this morning, a police official said. He said Mir was one of the six people injured in the Pakistani firing in Tangdhar sector on August 7.