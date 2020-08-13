Country's development will be boosted with lives of honest taxpayers becoming easier: Nadda

The Union government's measures to make tax environment "seamless, painless and faceless" for taxpayers will make their lives easier and boost the country's development, BJP president J P Nadda said on Thursday. "I welcome this important decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to strengthen 'minimum government, maximum governance'. The country's development will be boosted with the lives of honest taxpayers becoming easier," Nadda tweeted.

The taxpayers' charter will prove to be very apt and comprehensive in making the tax system "seamless, painless and faceless" by the Modi government, he said. The Income Tax department will work keeping in mind a taxpayer's dignity and putting trust in him, Nadda added.

In a major overhaul of tax administration, Modi unveiled faceless tax assessment and appeals to reduce the scope for corruption and overreach by officials, and said a taxpayers' charter is being implemented to ensure a free, fair and transparent tax environment. Launching the 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring The Honest Platform' through video-conferencing, he said the taxpayer base at just 1.5 crore in India is very low and urged those who owe taxes to come forward and honestly pay their dues and contribute to nation-building.