Rights panels must probe detention of NSUI protesters in Telangana: Congress leader

The National Human Rights Commission and the State Human Rights Commission must investigate the detention and 14-day custody of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members for protesting against the Telangana government, said Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar.

Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prabhakar told ANI, "The NSUI members who took part in the Chalo Pragathi Bhavan Program to protest against the Telangana government's anti-student policy were kept in 14 days' custody in an undemocratic manner. The NHRC and SHRC must get involved and investigate the Telangana government's efforts to suppress the organisation."

"On behalf of the NSUI and Congress, we demand that they must be released soon, as in democracy we can protest or fight against any government. But the Telangana Government is not letting this happen," he said. (ANI)

