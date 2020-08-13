Gautam Buddh Nagar: 5 arrested, challans to over 1,700 vehicle owners for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Five people were arrested and half a dozen vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Owners of more than 1,700 vehicles were also issued challans for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded 6,238 positive cases of COVID-19, including 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar. "Two FIRs were registered and five people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 4,687 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,714 of them while another six were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 1,86,900 were collected in fines during the action, the police said. The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said.