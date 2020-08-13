Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumes charge as Director General Naval Operations

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumed charge as Director General Naval Operations (DGNO) on Thursday, said the Indian Navy. The Flag Officer commanded the eastern fleet from January 15, 2018, to March 30, 2019, the Navy said in a statement.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in June 2019, Tripathi was appointed the Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kerala, the Navy noted. The Flag Officer is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare and has served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer, it said.

Later, Tripathi served as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai, the Navy mentioned..