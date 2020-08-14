Odisha award to three women for organ donation

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday felicitated the families of three women whose organs were donated after being declared brain dead. Patnaik gave them the 'Suraj Samman' through video conferencing on the occasion of the World Organ Donation Day.

The women, who were given the honour posthumously, were P Priyankarani Patra of Digapahandi in Ganjam district, Suchitra Das of Bhubaneswar and Rajalakshmi Das of Delang in Puri district. Their family members were also given Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF).

Patnaik instituted the 'Suraj Samman' after one Suraj Behera of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district. His organs were donated after being declared brain dead, following an accident in Surat in Gujarat in November last year..