Indian Football Team to Hold Preparatory Camp in Bhubaneswar for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

India's football team will prepare for World Cup qualifiers in a four-week camp in Bhubaneswar from May 10th. The team will then move to Kolkata on June 2nd for the match against Kuwait on June 6th. India aims to recover from their loss to Afghanistan and secure a spot in the third round of qualifiers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 18:48 IST
  • India

The Indian football team will have a four-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar starting May 10, ahead of its crucial second round FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers matches against Kuwait and Qatar.

The final squad will move to Kolkata on June 2 ahead of the Blue Tigers clash against Kuwait at Salt Lake Stadium on June 6.

''India Sr men's national team will have a 4-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar, Odisha starting 10 May, 2024,'' the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted on Wednesday.

''The final squad will move to Kolkata on 2 June, ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait!'' it added.

The Indian team will aim to recover from the embarrassing 1-2 defeat to Afghanistan last month in Guwahati.

The Blue Tigers currently stand second in the group with four points from as many games, ahead of the third-placed Afghanistan only on goal difference.

Two teams will progress to the third round after six matches. After facing Kuwait, India will travel to Qatar for the final group stage game against the hosts on June 11.

