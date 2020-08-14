Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM takes students on tour of his office

Congress president Sunil Jakhar and senior state government officials accompanied Singh in his office tour. The students had requested the chief minister to show them his office after the launch of the Punjab Smart Connect Scheme.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:44 IST
Punjab CM takes students on tour of his office

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took a group of students, whom he had met here at the launch of the smartphone scheme two days ago, on a tour of his office at the secretariat. He said it was heartening to see the students' enthusiasm and positivity.

"I was happy to take the young students whom I had met on #Captain SmartConnect launch event, on a tour of my Secretariat office (on Wednesday) to give them a glimpse of administration working," Singh said in a tweet on Friday. He also posted a video of the interaction with the students. Congress president Sunil Jakhar and senior state government officials accompanied Singh in his office tour.

The students had requested the chief minister to show them his office after the launch of the Punjab Smart Connect Scheme. Singh in the video is seen giving the students an extensive tour of the secretariat, including the room where meetings are held.

The chief minister, who has also served in the Indian Army, guided a student who shared his interest to join the defence forces. "If anyone of you is interested to join politics, then he/she can sit over there," Singh said while pointing to his chair in the office.

Singh on Wednesday launched the 'Punjab Smart Connect Scheme' through video conferencing here on the occasion of Janmashtami and International Youth Day. He handed over smartphones to six Class 12 students.

The scheme will benefit a total of 1,74,015 Class 12 students of government schools in the first phase, which will be completed by November. Giving free smartphones to youths of the state was one of the key poll promises of the Congress during the 2017 assembly elections.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Contingents of Air India, IAF, govt officials and security personnel leave for US to collect VVIP aircraft 'Air India One'

By Ashoke Raj Contingents of senior officials of Air India, security officers, and senior government officials have left for United States to accept the delivery of the Special Extra Section Flight SESF or VVIP aircraft Air India One.Top go...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales rise less than expected in July

U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected and could slow further in the months because of spiraling new COVID-19 infections and a reduction in unemployment benefit checks. Retail sales rose 1.2 last month after advancing 8.4 in...

Cop sustains injuries in Kabul explosion

A cop on Friday sustained injuries when police were trying to defuse an explosive device planted in a motorcycle here. The incident took place in the 17th district area.An explosive device was planted in a motorcycle near a mosque in the 17...

Mountain village landslides kill 16 in Nepal, sweep away homes

Landslides triggered by heavy rain swept away dozens of houses and killed at least 16 people in mountainous villages of Nepal on Friday and many people were missing, a home ministry official said.Nepal suffers flash floods and landslides du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020