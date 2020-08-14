Pak I-Day celebrated at High Commission

Pakistan's 74th Independence Day was celebrated at the country's High Commission here on Friday, observing all precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistani mission said. All necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were observed at the short ceremony with a limited participation, the Pakistani High Commission said.

Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah presided over the flag-hoisting ceremony held on the Chancery's lawns. The messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.