Pak I-Day celebrated at High Commission

Pakistan's 74th Independence Day was celebrated at the country's High Commission here on Friday, observing all precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistani mission said. All necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were observed at the short ceremony with a limited participation, the Pakistani High Commission said. Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah presided over the flag-hoisting ceremony held on the Chancery's lawns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:24 IST
Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah presided over the flag-hoisting ceremony held on the Chancery's lawns. The messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

