Modi govt's welfare schemes brought positive change by uplifting poor: Nadda
Tandon was a BJP leader from Punjab and former Governor of Chattisgarh. Talking about Modi government's working, Nadda while mentioning several of its welfare schemes such as Ujjawala, Ujjala, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi said poor and marginalised sections of the society have availed maximum benefits from them.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:30 IST
Applauding the welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi-led government in the last six years, BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said these programmes have brought positive change in the society by uplifting the poor and empowering the last man standing in the queue. Nadda said the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has been working for overall development of the country and is realising the vision of party's founder and idealogue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.
He was speaking at the second edition of Balramji Dass Tandon memorial lecture. Tandon was a BJP leader from Punjab and former Governor of Chattisgarh.
Talking about Modi government's working, Nadda while mentioning several of its welfare schemes such as Ujjawala, Ujjala, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi said poor and marginalised sections of the society have availed maximum benefits from them. Through these schemes, the Narendra Modi government has brought positive change in the society by uplifting poor, empowering the last man standing in the queue and realising Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision, Nadda said.
Recalling his association with Tandon, Nadda described him as the first generation leader of BJP who was committed to its ideology and said he always followed the politics of ideology..
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius.
New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study; will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone and release commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple: PMO.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils plaque to mark laying of Ram temple foundation stone, releases commemorative postal stamp: PTI ASK KR ASHASH
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya.