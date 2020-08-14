Left Menu
Pb CM bans sale of 9 agrochemicals to protect paddy crop quality

Under the ban orders, the sale, stocking, distribution and use of these nine insecticides on rice crops has been prohibited. The chief minister has asked Agriculture Secretary K S Pannu to issue detailed guidelines to ensure strict enforcement of the ban..

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:38 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered a ban on the sale and use of nine agro-chemicals after the Agriculture Department found these pesticides were still being used by farmers despite being detrimental to the quality of paddy. The ban is aimed at protecting the paddy's quality, which is critical for its export and remunerative pricing in the international market, an official statement said.

“The Chief Minister, who also holds the Agriculture portfolio, has ordered the ban on Acephate, Triazophos, Thiamethoxam, Carbendazim, Tricyclazole, Buprofezin, Carbofuron, Propiconazole and Thiophinate Methyl, under section 27 of the Insecticides Act, 1968 with immediate effect,” the statement said. Under the ban orders, the sale, stocking, distribution and use of these nine insecticides on rice crops has been prohibited.

The chief minister has asked Agriculture Secretary K S Pannu to issue detailed guidelines to ensure strict enforcement of the ban..

