Kerala CM hoes into self-quarantine, Devaswom Minister to hoist tricolour on I-Day

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others, who visited Kozhikode plane crash site, have entered self-quarantine as a preventive measure for COVID-19, the Chief Minister's Office said on Friday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:33 IST
Kerala CM hoes into self-quarantine, Devaswom Minister to hoist tricolour on I-Day
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others, who visited Kozhikode plane crash site, have entered self-quarantine as a preventive measure for COVID-19, the Chief Minister's Office said on Friday. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Co-operation and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will hoist the national flag at Independence Day function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow.

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on August 7.Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered and added that the findings of this investigation will be made public. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 13,891 active COVID-19 cases and 25,688 patients have been discharged while 129 people have died due to the infection so far. (ANI)

