Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-DAY: CRPF officer who served in Kashmir awarded gallantry medal 7th time in 4 yrs

The lead internal security force bagged the most bravery medals among the paramilitary forces. Kumar, who hails from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was first awarded with a gallantry medal in 2017 and has been heading the elite quick action team (QAT) of the central force in the Kashmir Valley till recently.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:24 IST
I-DAY: CRPF officer who served in Kashmir awarded gallantry medal 7th time in 4 yrs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

CRPF officer Naresh Kumar was on Friday awarded yet another gallantry medal, his seventh in the last four years, for leading his troops in an operation that resulted in the killing of three terrorists who attacked a security force camp near the Srinagar airport in 2017. The assistant commandant, 35, who joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2013, has been decorated with the "6th bar to Police Medal for Gallantry" on the eve of the Independence Day.

"I am elated with the news of the latest medal. I wish to keep serving my country and this is what I donned my uniform for," Kumar, who is now posted in Delhi, told PTI. The CRPF, country's largest paramilitary force with over 3.25 lakh personnel, has bagged the second highest 55 gallantry medals this time after 81 of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The lead internal security force bagged the most bravery medals among the paramilitary forces.

Kumar, who hails from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was first awarded with a gallantry medal in 2017 and has been heading the elite quick action team (QAT) of the central force in the Kashmir Valley till recently. "I joined Kashmir as soon as I passed out from the academy. I wish to go back to Kashmir on posting again," he said.

The CRPF called Kumar an officer with "sharp tactical acumen and indomitable courage". The officer holds a B.Tech from Punjabi University, Patiala and his wife, also his batchmate, Assistant Commandant Sheetal Rawat serves in the CRPF.

The CRPF QAT is virtually a part of every counter-terrorist operation conducted by the joint forces that include the state police and the Army. "This year alone, the valley QAT has been adorned with more than 15 gallantry medals," a CRPF spokesperson said.

Kumar's successor and present QAT commander AC L Ibpmcho Singh and his colleague constable Devsant Kumar were awarded their third and second gallantry medals, respectively. Former CRPF Inspector General (Kashmir) Ravideep Singh Sahi has also been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), as per the awardees list issued by the Union home ministry on Friday.

"Out of the 55 gallantry medals awarded to the force, 41 were awarded for operations in Jammu and Kashmir while 14 relate to the operations against maoists in Chhattisgarh," the spokesperson said. A team of the 208th battalion of CoBRA commandos that undertook a fierce gunbattle with Naxals in the Left Wing Extremism affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and reportedly killed nine ultras in 2016 has also been given eight bravery medals, including three posthumously. The force has been awarded 63 medals for meritorious and distinguished service that includes Deputy Inspectors General Annie Abraham and Yogyan Singh.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin proposes seven-way online summit to avoid "confrontation" over Iran - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed holding a seven-way online summit of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council together with Germany and Iran, to outline steps aimed at avoiding a confrontation over the Ira...

RMP shortlists 27 participants for awards in Twitter thread competition

The Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini RMP, which trains elected representatives from panchayat to parliament levels, on Friday said it organised a Twitter thread competition and shortlisted 27 out of more than 300 participants for awards. The insti...

ATP adjusts schedule, plans season-end Finals without fans

The Italian Open is shifting to a week earlier than originally planned in September, and the Hamburg European Open -- scrapped in July because of the coronavirus pandemic -- will follow it on a provisional ATP calendar for the rest of the 2...

NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Friday set aside the insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd and ruled that the management of the company be handed over back to its board. A three-member N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020