Karnataka to collaborate with Pennsylvania in teachers, police training

The Karnataka government would establish collaboration with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the US, in areas of teachers training, workforce-training (skills education), medical education, police training, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday. Narayan, who is also incharge of the Higher Education department today held discussions held with special envoy of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Kanika Choudhary to explore possible collaborations between the higher education systems of our two states, his office said in a statement.

The Deputy CM said upgradation of the level of education and development of skills in both the workforce and student community is very much essential in the present situation. The tie up with the state of Pennsylvania would enable us to take forward the education system of Karnataka in the right path, he explained.