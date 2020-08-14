Left Menu
J&K LG meets VCs, urges them to work for overall improvement in functioning of varsities

Sinha sought suggestions and recommendations from the vice-chancellors on how J&K could be benefitted from the new education policy and what challenges it faces in its implementation, the spokesman said. He said the LG stressed on the importance of preparing an effective strategy for the implementation of grants under RUSA and asked the VCs to submit a detailed report on five unique initiatives taken by the universities in last one, two and three years and the impact of these initiatives on the teaching and learning programmes.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:50 IST
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday asked vice-chancellors of various universities in the Union Territory to prepare a roadmap to usher in a qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of varsities and adopt JK- centric changes as per the new education policy, an official spokesman said. The LG also called for imparting training to varsity teachers even outside the Union Territory for the transformation of the learning system, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor was chairing a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here to review the functioning of the universities, he said. Sinha sought suggestions and recommendations from the vice-chancellors on how J&K could be benefitted from the new education policy and what challenges it faces in its implementation, the spokesman said.

He said the LG stressed on the importance of preparing an effective strategy for the implementation of grants under RUSA and asked the VCs to submit a detailed report on five unique initiatives taken by the universities in last one, two and three years and the impact of these initiatives on the teaching and learning programmes. Sinha also directed VCs to submit a report on faculty recruitment and promotion against sanctioned strength, the number of admissions against approved seats, the status of statutory body meetings, besides any issue pending with Chancellor's office like nominations, approval etc.

The Lt Governor observed that J&K has a rich culture and ancient history and sought suggestions for their promotion, the spokesman said. He said Sinha called for enhancing the quality of education while ensuring gender equality and educational welfare of the downtrodden and underprivileged sections of the society. The LG enquired about the extension of benefits of the Universities to locals and the UT.

On technology-based learning, the Lt Governor stressed on optimum utilization of all available technology-based learning platforms, besides updating e-learning tools and other ICT technology-based teaching programmes to connect the students and faculty with enhanced educational resource platforms. He sought feedback on how effective and pragmatic these plans are. Sinha also called for laying special focus on linking education with local and outside industry, capacity building, job-oriented courses for the students to meet the modern-day requirements, besides focusing on new and traditional skill development simultaneously, the spokesman said.

He said the LG also enquired the universities about research and other activities on subjects incorporated within the curriculum with strong connections with the real world such as environment, water, local fruit growing and marketing, transportation, improvement of tourism etc through various marketing and hospitality-based learning and teaching programmes. Sinha urged the VCs to take comprehensive measures for strengthening the academic and research environment in universities, besides upgrading infrastructural facilities and various academic and research programmes on varied subjects with special focus on most recent advancements.

During the meeting, the vice-chancellors gave a detailed briefing about the functioning of the universities and various innovative and reformative measures taken to develop them as centres of quality teaching and research activities, the spokesperson said..

