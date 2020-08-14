Left Menu
Amantullah Khan asks officials to provide FIR copies in northest Delhi riots cases by Monday

Delhi Assembly's minorities welfare committee chairman Amantullah Khan on Friday directed officials to provide copies of all FIRs registered in connection with the communal violence in the northeast district and asked for speedy payment of compensation to the victims.

Delhi Assembly's minorities welfare committee chairman Amantullah Khan on Friday directed officials to provide copies of all FIRs registered in connection with the communal violence in the northeast district and asked for speedy payment of compensation to the victims. In a meeting with officials of the Delhi government, Khan discussed the progress of the cases registered and the status of compensation paid to the affected people, a statement from his office said.

"Khan directed the officials to provide copies of all the FIRs registered in connection with the riots by Monday. He also said that police should take action against culprits without considering their religion," it said. The meeting was attended by member MLAs of the committee and senior officers, including the city government's principal secretary (home). Delhi Waqf Board officers Hafiz Mahmood Khan, Nishab Khan and Mohammad Qasim also attended the meeting.

Khan asked the principal secretary to take up the complaints of affected people against the police with the Delhi police commissioner, the statement said. He also enquired about the compensation being paid to the people who lost their family members and properties in the violence, it said.

"Khan said that all the victims who lost their family members or houses and other properties should be paid the compensation at the earliest," the statement added. Over 50 people died and scores were injured in the communal violence that engulfed various areas of northeast Delhi in February.

