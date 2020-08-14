Left Menu
DDA starts online services for leasehold to freehold conversion

On Thursday, the DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain inaugurated 'e-Conversion' and e-EOT (Extension of Time for construction in plotted properties) services so that the general public can submit their applications online without visiting offices. These two new services are under the computerised in-house project Interactive Disposal of Land Information System (IDLI) System for plotted properties of Land Disposal Department of the DDA, the urban body said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:13 IST
The Delhi Department Authority has launched an online facility for conversion of plotted properties from leasehold to freehold, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, the DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain inaugurated 'e-Conversion' and e-EOT (Extension of Time for construction in plotted properties) services so that the general public can submit their applications online without visiting offices.

These two new services are under the computerised in-house project Interactive Disposal of Land Information System (IDLI) System for plotted properties of Land Disposal Department of the DDA, the urban body said in a statement. In July 2019, the DDA had launched e-Mutation (online mutation application system) under "IDLI System" for plotted properties, which is running successfully, it said.

All the three services can be availed through a single username and password and no regular application for conversion and EOT (extension of time) of plotted properties will be entertained from September, the DDA said. These services will reduce the time of processing of applications and bring greater transparency, efficiency and accountability in the public services provided by the DDA, officials said.

Jain said, "Our goal is to bring in the prime minister's idea of ease of living to the general public and a drive towards Atmanirbhar Bharat." Meanwhile, the 50th meeting of STF was held on Friday during which the progress of the complaints received up to July 31 were reviewed. The special task force (STF) was constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 25, 2018 to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan and the bye-laws.

In total, 53,880 complaints have been received by STF and action on 48,451 complaints has been initiated, officials said. Anti-encroachment drives have also been initiated on approximately 311.8 km length of road by urban local bodies between July 16-31, they said.

