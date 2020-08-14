Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four of family found dead in Telangana's Wanaparthy

Four bodies of a family were found in different parts of a house in Telangana's Wanaparthy district on Friday.

ANI | Wanaparthy (Telangana) | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:28 IST
Four of family found dead in Telangana's Wanaparthy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Four bodies of a family were found in different parts of a house in Telangana's Wanaparthy district on Friday. The dead bodies of a woman, her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were found lying in different parts of their house, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajmeera Bee, her daughter Asma Begum, son-in-law Khawaja Pasha, and granddaughter Haseena, Apoorva Rao, Superintendent of Police Wanaparthy told ANI over the phone. She added that there was a one-foot pit in which lemon and coconut were found in the verandah area near the son-in-law and that neighbours often saw him do such suspicious activities expecting some treasure.

"The house was not owned by them, it was rented by the family. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and investigation is underway to find the cause of death," Rao added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Latin American should not support Venezuela's December assembly vote -Duque

A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations cannot support upcoming legislative elections in Venezuela because President Nicolas Maduro is manipulating the process to wrest control of Congress from the opposition, Colombian l...

Moscow attributes 1,706 deaths to coronavirus in July

Moscows health department said on Friday it had recorded 1,706 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in July, a toll it said helped account for a rise of about 7 in the citys mortality rate compared to the same month last year.Moscow, the...

Biden and Harris formally file for Democratic nomination

Former US vice president Joe Biden and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris on Friday formally signed the required documents to get nominated as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Democratic Party for the November 3 gen...

Hezbollah chief says UAE-Israeli deal was favour to Trump

The leader of Lebanons Iran-backed Hezbollah movement on Friday condemned the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize ties as a betrayal of Islam and Arabs, saying it was done as a favor to U.S. President Donald Trump....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020