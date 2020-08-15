Left Menu
SCR observes week-long cleanliness drive to mark spirit of Independence Day

A week-long special cleanliness drive "Swacchata Saptah" is being observed by the South Central Railway (SCR) from August 10 to August 16 to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations of the nation.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-08-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 04:32 IST
A week-long Special Cleanliness drive "Swacchata Saptah" is being observed by South Central Railway.. Image Credit: ANI

A week-long special cleanliness drive "Swacchata Saptah" is being observed by the South Central Railway (SCR) from August 10 to August 16 to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations of the nation. Following the Railway Board's directives to launch a week-long cleanliness campaign across all the zones of Indian Railways, SCR has commenced the Swacchata Saptah throughout the six divisions of the zone with renewed vigour and commitment.

Since a limited number of special trains are running on the track in view of COVID-19 lockdown measures, South Central Railway has utilised the opportunity to clean the tracks for visible results. The zone has taken up extensive cleaning and disinfection activities at station premises, trains, water vending points, toilets, drains, etc. In South Central Railway, the cleanliness drive has picked up pace with all the stations across the six divisions from August 10-14, 2020. The Environment and Housekeeping Management (E&HM) wing of Headquarters, SCR in co-ordination with all the divisional units is undertaking the cleanliness drive on a large scale ensuring visible results.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR complimented the officials and staff for taking initiative to and participating in the cleanliness drive with full spirit and enthusiasm despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He advised the staff and volunteers to follow norms laid down on safety protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing while participating in the cleanliness drive. (ANI)

