Andhra Pradesh: Education minister announces rescheduled dates for various entrance tests

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday announced the new dates for the conduct of various Common Entrance Tests. According to the new schedule, Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) will be held on September 10-11, 2020.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) will be held on September 14. AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will be rescheduled to September 17-25. AP Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) will be conducted on September 2, 29 and 30. AP Education Common Entrance Test (Ed CET) and LAWCET will be held on October 1. APPECET will be conducted on October 2-5.

AP State Council for Higher Education, Mangalagiri released the schedule. (ANI)