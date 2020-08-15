Independence Day: RSS chief hoists national flag in Nagpur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoistedthe national flag at the Sangh headquarters in Mahal area ofthe city on Saturday as part of the 74th Independence Daycelebrations

Some RSS volunteers were also present during theevent, which took place amid tight security

The RSS has organised a programme on the occasion ofthe Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti inReshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar SahsanghchalakShridhar Gadge will be the chief guest.