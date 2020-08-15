Independence Day: RSS chief hoists national flag in Nagpur

Independence Day: RSS chief hoists national flag in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-08-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 10:29 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoistedthe national flag at the Sangh headquarters in Mahal area ofthe city on Saturday as part of the 74th Independence Daycelebrations
Some RSS volunteers were also present during theevent, which took place amid tight security
The RSS has organised a programme on the occasion ofthe Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti inReshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar SahsanghchalakShridhar Gadge will be the chief guest.
