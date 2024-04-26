Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray’s son slams Aaditya for degrading comments against his father

People will teach those who have been taught to talk ill, Shrikant Shinde told reporters in Kalyan on Thursday. The act of muddying the atmosphere in Maharashtra, cursing and badmouthing, and doing politics by stooping so low stems out of frustration, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:08 IST
Uddhav Thackeray’s son slams Aaditya for degrading comments against his father
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has hit out at rival Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray for disparaging remarks against his father and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying it reflects the ex-minister's upbringing.

Aaditya is a bitter critic of CM Shinde, whose revolt in 2022 had led to the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and split the original Shiv Sena, then headed by his father Uddhav Thackeray. Referring to CM Shinde, Aaditya recently called him a "shameless and despicable" person.

"He (Aaditya) has been brought up with these values – one who only curses, and badmouths (opponents). We have been taught to talk good. People will teach those who have been taught to talk ill," Shrikant Shinde told reporters in Kalyan on Thursday. Shrikant Shinde is contesting from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency for the third time. "The act of muddying the atmosphere in Maharashtra, cursing and badmouthing, and doing politics by stooping so low stems out of frustration," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024